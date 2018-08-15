2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback, 2019 Ford Focus ST, 2019 Steeda Ford Mustang: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Steeda Steve McQueen Edition Ford Mustang Bullitt

Audi's RS 5 is now available as a more practical liftback sedan, a body style Audi calls a Sportback. It packs a 444-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 as well as the confidence to drive at triple-digit speeds. Just make sure you do it at the track only.

Ford is working on a new generation of the Focus ST. Unfortunately we won't see it here as the only member of the new Focus family we'll get is a soft-roader called the Focus Active.

Steeda has come up with an upgrade package for the Ford Mustang Bullitt. The car was developed with Steve McQueen's son Chad and produces up to 775 horsepower. Just 300 will be built per year.

Ford Expedition, Chevy Corvette top list of new cars owners keep the longest

Isle of Man TT documentary captures the beauty and danger of the race

2018 Chevy Bolt EV makes successful 2,000-mile road trip

Fernando Alonso to quit F1 after 2018 season

2019 Toyota Sienna SE now offers all-wheel drive

Audi Sport boss Michael-Julius Renz talks racing, competition, Formula E

Commentary: Fuel-economy standards don't need to be rolled back to make cars SAFER