Land Rover confirms 2 new model lines

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Jaguar Land Rover is counting on a new modular platform and new model lines to boost sales and profits in the coming years.

The new platform, referred to as the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), will make its debut in a redesigned Land Rover Defender due around 2020 and will eventually underpin most models at Jaguar Land Rover by the mid-2020s.

There will also be some new model lines, two of which will be launched by Land Rover between 2021 and 2024. The information was revealed during a June 22 investor meeting, Automotive News (subscription required) reported Monday.

Jaguar Land Rover didn't say what the new model lines would be but reports have indicated the two as being an SUV positioned below the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque and possibly called a Landy, as well as a high-end soft-roader wagon possibly using the Road Rover name.

Details of the future plans were made alongside news that Jaguar Land Rover lost $276 million in the second quarter of 2018, the automaker's first quarterly loss in three years. Things should turn around quickly, however, thanks to lower tariffs introduced in China, the world's biggest car market, on July 1.

And a further boost to profits should be generated by the introduction of the MLA platform, which will help shed costs by replacing five platforms currently used by Jaguar Land Rover's fleet. The five platforms include the D7U (Discovery, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover), D7A (XE, XF, F-Pace, Range Rover Velar), D8 (E-Pace, Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque), and unique platforms for the XJ and I-Pace.