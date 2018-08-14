2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, 2020 BMW 8-Series GC, 2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe: Car News Headlines

News
1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial Series II visits Jay... Classic Cars
22 minutes ago
22 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Photos
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Mazda's MX-5 Miata has just been updated, and it's finally got the power to match its good looks. There's now a stout 181 horsepower on tap, which is definitely more than enough to generate huge smiles in the spritely roadster.
BMW is out testing its new 8-Series Gran Coupe. It's due on sale in late 2019 and will fill the void of the 6-Series Gran Coupe that BMW will soon phase out, and yes there will be an M8 variant.
Another vehicle out testing is a redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. The current generation doesn't look bad but this new one looks to feature a sleeker, more athletic look.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata first drive review: the sports car Mazda intended
2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spy shots and video
2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck priced from $25,395
65-year-old car design finally brought to life
Tesla builds Supercharging "moat" to keep out competition
2020 Mercedes-AMG GT spy shots
Infrastructure study: Cold weather states are falling apart
Nio will look to raise $1.8B on NYSE
Electrify America launches "Jetstones" ad campaign
Email This Page