2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, 2020 BMW 8-Series GC, 2020 Mercedes GLE Coupe: Car News Headlines

2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mazda's MX-5 Miata has just been updated, and it's finally got the power to match its good looks. There's now a stout 181 horsepower on tap, which is definitely more than enough to generate huge smiles in the spritely roadster.

BMW is out testing its new 8-Series Gran Coupe. It's due on sale in late 2019 and will fill the void of the 6-Series Gran Coupe that BMW will soon phase out, and yes there will be an M8 variant.

Another vehicle out testing is a redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe. The current generation doesn't look bad but this new one looks to feature a sleeker, more athletic look.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata first drive review: the sports car Mazda intended

2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe spy shots

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spy shots and video

2019 Ford Ranger pickup truck priced from $25,395

65-year-old car design finally brought to life

Tesla builds Supercharging "moat" to keep out competition

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT spy shots

Infrastructure study: Cold weather states are falling apart

Nio will look to raise $1.8B on NYSE

Electrify America launches "Jetstones" ad campaign