2020 Mercedes-AMG GT spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG's GT sports car is about to receive a subtle facelift, as evidenced by the recent sighting of a prototype sporting a few tweaks.

The changes constitute a mid-cycle update for AMG's standalone sports car which first arrived as a 2016 model. We expect this updated version to go on sale in 2019 as a 2020 model, where it will go head to head with a redesigned Porsche 911.

Not wanting to mess with the sexy lines of the GT, it looks like AMG's design team only plans to tweak the lights and rear fascia. That's a good thing.

You can see new internals in the headlights, and the daytime running lights now do double duty as the turn signals. At the rear is a revised fascia and the first application of AMG's signature square-shaped, quad-exhaust tips on the GT sports car.

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

According to our spy photographer, sections of the interior were also covered. Expect the updated GT to sport a larger infotainment screen and possibly a fully digital instrument cluster.

There's no word on what powertrain mods might be included with this update, though we've heard there will be some extra power from the GT's 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, with the base model to deliver around 500 horsepower.

The last time the powertrain was updated was for 2018, with the base model's output increasing to 469 horsepower and the GT S's output increasing to 515 hp. Above this is the GT C with 550 hp and the GT R with 577 hp.

AMG will also add a new GT Black Series as the flagship of the range. This model is due in 2020 and will likely come with over 600 hp.