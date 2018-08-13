2020 Cadillac CT4, 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE, Ford's 5 platforms: Today's Car News

Aug 13, 2018
2020 Cadillac CT4 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac's new baby sedan to replace the ATS has been spotted for the first time. Expected to go by the name CT4, it will feature rear-wheel drive and a handsome look inspired by 2016's Escala concept.

Mercedes-Benz is working on redesign for its GLE and some shots of the interior just surfaced online. The overall look is a major step up from the outdated design of the current GLE, which actually goes all the way back to the M-Class introduced for 2012.

Only last decade Ford used 30 platforms to underpin its various vehicles sold around the globe. That number was pruned to nine under Alan Mulally's reign, and current CEO Jim Hackett wants to get it down to just five in the coming years.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Cadillac CT4 spy shots

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE interior leaked

Ford will shrink platform count to just 5

2019 Acura RDX aces IIHS crash tests

2019 BMW Z4 leaked

2019 Toyota Prius C preview: $900 price increase, fewer options

America's Vector wants to build a new WX8 hypercar

Some 2019 Subaru Ascent crossover SUVs may be replaced for faulty roof welds

Daniel Ricciardo does San Francisco to Vegas in F1 car

Time is running out for VW diesel claims

