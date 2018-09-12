2020 Mercedes GLE, 2019 Lexus ES, custom G-Class pickup: Car News Headlines

News
Mani Kulasooriya's Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup truck
After a series of teasers, Mercedes-Benz has finally revealed its redesigned GLE. It's the fourth generation of Mercedes mid-size SUVs and sees the return of an available third row. Two versions will be available at launch, powered by 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged engines, respectively.
Lexus revealed a redesigned ES earlier this year and the car has just been introduced to the Japanese market where it features cameras instead of conventional side mirrors. Tiny digital cameras are attached to thin stalks and then project the image onto screens mounted at either end of the dashboard. Unfortunately, the tech isn't legal here.
Mercedes isn't prepared to launch a pickup truck here so one fan went out and built his own, based on the German automaker's rugged G-Class. It gets attention from everyone, including movie stars and engineers from Mercedes itself.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE first look: Luxury family crossover, emphasis on luxury
2019 Lexus ES first to market with cameras instead of side mirrors
Off-roader built a Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup because Mercedes won't for the US
Uber plans to make ride-sharing less than half of its business within 10 years
Aston Martin confirms specs for Rapide E electric sedan coming in 2019
Plug Power develops new hydrogen filling robot
2020 BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon spy shots and video
GM recalls 230,000 crossover SUVs and sedans over brake issue
Major classic car dealer and restorer JD Classics hits financial troubles
First all-electric, drive-in movie event in the US–in upstate New York
