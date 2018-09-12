2020 Mercedes GLE, 2019 Lexus ES, custom G-Class pickup: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mani Kulasooriya's Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup truck

After a series of teasers, Mercedes-Benz has finally revealed its redesigned GLE. It's the fourth generation of Mercedes mid-size SUVs and sees the return of an available third row. Two versions will be available at launch, powered by 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged engines, respectively.

Lexus revealed a redesigned ES earlier this year and the car has just been introduced to the Japanese market where it features cameras instead of conventional side mirrors. Tiny digital cameras are attached to thin stalks and then project the image onto screens mounted at either end of the dashboard. Unfortunately, the tech isn't legal here.

Mercedes isn't prepared to launch a pickup truck here so one fan went out and built his own, based on the German automaker's rugged G-Class. It gets attention from everyone, including movie stars and engineers from Mercedes itself.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

