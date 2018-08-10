Ferrari's profit, Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, Musk taking Tesla private: The Week In Reverse

Aug 10, 2018
2019 Ferrari Portofino

A new report revealed Ferrari's profit margin per car; the mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8.R was spotted; and Elon Musk floated the idea of taking Tesla private. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk floated the idea of taking Tesla private on Twitter, surprising the Internet, financial industry, and apparently the SEC, who is now looking into whether the Silicon Valley darling broke any rules.

Audi priced the new 2019 A7 from $68,995, about $700 less than the current 2018 model. The new A7 features more tech, the automaker's latest design, and a host of new safety features.

The mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette C8 is coming, and the C8.R race car has now been spotted undergoing testing. Powered by what sounds to be a twin-turbo V-8, the new mid-engine race car should pose a real threat to the Ford GT.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye to find it is essentially the Demon's spawn. With 797 horsepower from the Demon's engine, massive, wide tires, and comfy seats, the Hellcat Redeye is the Demon for the every man.

A new report revealed Ferrari makes $80,000 in profit off each car it sells. At the opposite end of the spectrum is Tesla and Bentley, which reportedly lose $12,000 and $20,000 respectively.

