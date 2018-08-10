SSC Tuatara, baby Bronco, Bowler V-8 Defender: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



SSC Tuatara supercar concept

SSC North America is finally ready to show us its Tuatara in production guise, a full seven years since we first saw the concept. The car will debut this month during Monterey Car Week, and while no specs have been released we last heard the car will come with a turbocharged V-8 with 1,350 horsepower.

In addition to its modern Bronco, Ford is also working on a small SUV with rugged looks that is expected to recall the original Bronco of the 1960s. To curb costs, Ford will base the so-called baby Bronco on a platform shared with the Focus.

British off-road racing expert Bowler is about to get into the V-8 Defender game with a new model designed for road use. Unlike many rival firms offering V-8 Defenders, Bowler's model will be based on the company's own platform.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

SSC Tuatara hypercar headed to Monterey in production form

Ford's baby Bronco will share platform with Focus

Britain's Bowler plans V-8-powered Defender for the road

Developer derby: Amazon enters automotive arena with Alexa Auto voice-activated software

Mercedes' halo concept for EQ sub-brand debuts August 24

Mazda CX-5 diesel gets 28-mpg EPA city rating

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N to debut at 2018 Paris auto show

2018 VW Tiguan crossover recalled over fire risk

2019 Audi A7 priced from $68,995

Beyond the federal tax credit: a guide to clean car incentives