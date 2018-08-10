SSC Tuatara, baby Bronco, Bowler V-8 Defender: Car News Headlines

News
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
SSC Tuatara supercar concept
SSC North America is finally ready to show us its Tuatara in production guise, a full seven years since we first saw the concept. The car will debut this month during Monterey Car Week, and while no specs have been released we last heard the car will come with a turbocharged V-8 with 1,350 horsepower.
In addition to its modern Bronco, Ford is also working on a small SUV with rugged looks that is expected to recall the original Bronco of the 1960s. To curb costs, Ford will base the so-called baby Bronco on a platform shared with the Focus.
British off-road racing expert Bowler is about to get into the V-8 Defender game with a new model designed for road use. Unlike many rival firms offering V-8 Defenders, Bowler's model will be based on the company's own platform.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
SSC Tuatara hypercar headed to Monterey in production form
Ford's baby Bronco will share platform with Focus
Britain's Bowler plans V-8-powered Defender for the road
Developer derby: Amazon enters automotive arena with Alexa Auto voice-activated software
Mercedes' halo concept for EQ sub-brand debuts August 24
Mazda CX-5 diesel gets 28-mpg EPA city rating
2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N to debut at 2018 Paris auto show
2018 VW Tiguan crossover recalled over fire risk
2019 Audi A7 priced from $68,995
Beyond the federal tax credit: a guide to clean car incentives
Email This Page