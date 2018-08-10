2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N to debut at 2018 Paris auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hyundai's newest Elantra GT has a sporty liftback variant sold overseas, and it's about to get the N performance treatment.

The standard version of the car is called the i30 Fastback, and the new i30 Fastback N version will be revealed to the world in October at the 2018 Paris auto show.

The i30 Fastback N will share a mechanical package with the related Golf GTI-rivaling i30 N hatchback sold overseas, as well as the Veloster N hatchback we receive here. We're talking a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 driving the front wheels via a six-speed manual.

Just like the i30 N, expect the i30 Fastback N's powertrain to offer two states of tune: 246 horsepower in standard guise and 271 hp with an available Performance Package. Our Veloster N comes with a 275-hp rating only.

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N and Veloster N

Prototype testing of the i30 Fastback N has been underway for some time, including extensive assessments on a variety of road types and race tracks, including at the Nürburgring where Hyundai has operated its own technical center for severeal years.

Note, the Hyundai N division's philosophy isn't about offering the fastest car around a track. Rather, it's all about delivering the most thrills whether driving along your regular commute or spending a day at a track. The result are cars that deliver the agile cornering ability you expect from a sports car combined with everyday drivability and race track capability.

Unfortunately there are no plans to bring the standard i30 Fastback nor the N version to the United States.