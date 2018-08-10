SSC Tuatara hypercar headed to Monterey in production form

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It's hard to believe it's been seven years since the Jason Castriota-designed SSC Tuatara concept was first shown to the world.

During that time, SSC North America has been busy not only further developing the car but also securing funding as well as establishing new headquarters and modern production capabilities in West Richland, Washington.

Now SSC is ready to show us the production version of its Tuatara hypercar.

SSC Tuatara supercar concept

The covers will come off during this month's Monterey Car Week, with the first stop being The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering on August 24. The Tuatara will also be present at Concorso Italiano and Exotics on Canary Row on August 25 before an official presentation at the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 26.

SSC is saving the details until the Monterey action gets underway but the company has released a few teasers to build excitement. It's difficult to spot details in the shadowy teasers but it's clear the design of the production Tuatara has evolved since the reveal of 2011's concept version (shown above). In particular the rear section is noticeably different thanks to a new wing design and significant venting in the rear fascia.

It's likely the mechanical package has also evolved along with the development. The last we heard the car will come with a 7.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 delivering 1,350 horsepower and 1,280 pound-feet of torque. To be built in partnership with Nelson Racing Engines, the mighty motor is said to see the Tuatara deliver a 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds, a quarter mile ET of 9.75 seconds, and a top speed of 276 mph.

SSC North America logo

With the Koenigsegg Agera RS having set a new land speed record for production cars of 277.9 mph last year, it's likely SSC has raised its top speed target for the Tuatara. Remember, this is the company that held the record prior to the arrival of the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport.

And in case you were wondering, the Tuatara name was borrowed from a lizard native to New Zealand. The lizard is known for having the fastest molecular evolution of any living animal.

Stay tuned for the reveal of the SSC Tuatara in a fortnight. You can also learn about some of the other vehicles pegged for Monterey Car Week over at our dedicated hub.