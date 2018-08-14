You can buy stock in a 1993 XJ220 for just $99

Aug 14, 2018

Jaguar XJ220 on Rally Rd. classic car investment app

Jaguar XJ220 on Rally Rd. classic car investment app

In today's age, classic cars are increasingly being treated as investment pieces and not just weekend getaway cruisers. One company has made a business out of the idea and aims to democratize classic car investments, and next up on the docket is a 1993 Jaguar XJ220.

Rally Rd. is a smartphone app and website that lets users invest and buy shares in classic cars and watch them appreciate in value. For anyone familiar with the Robinhood stock trading app, it's very similar. Rally Rd. securitizes classic cars through SEC-regulated offerings, marks a price, and then offers "shares" of the car at a set price. Once a car is fully funded, it's closed. After a period of time, a trading period opens for users to buy or sell their shares.

The XJ220 is next on Rally Rd.'s docket and will be offered from August 23 through August 25 to coincide with Mecum's Monterey Car Week auction. The company will sell shares at the event, but anyone can create an account to purchase stock at an initial offering of $99 per share. The XJ220 is valued at $495,000, per the Rally Rd. application.

Logging into the application shows a plethora of information about the specific car offered and about the XJ220 in general. Investors can see production numbers, VIN details, where the particular XJ220 is stored, trace the car's mileage, and obtain a full spec sheet. It's incredibly detailed and professionally put together.

The company has only opened one trading period since its launch, but shareowners have already seen returns. On August 9, trading opened for a 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302 with shares going for $59.20 apiece, a return of 3 percent from when the car was first offered at $57.50 initially.

Of course, there's always a chance a car may depreciate in value, and much like the stock market, risk and reward are always present.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Now you can buy Dom's 1970 Dodge Charger and 1987 Buick GNX from "Fast & Furious" Now you can buy Dom's 1970 Dodge Charger and 1987 Buick GNX from "Fast & Furious"
GM has filed patents for 3 more active aero technologies GM has filed patents for 3 more active aero technologies
Neglected Lamborghini Countach gathering dust in grandma's garage Neglected Lamborghini Countach gathering dust in grandma's garage
Steeda comes out with Steve McQueen Edition Ford Mustang Bullitt Steeda comes out with Steve McQueen Edition Ford Mustang Bullitt
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.