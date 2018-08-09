The Aventador SVJ "will blow your mind" Lamborghini says





Lamborghini Aventador SVJ teaser

Lamborghini's Aventador SVJ is just around the corner, and the Italian firm says it "will blow your mind."

The simple statement came in the supercar's latest teaser, which Lamborghini posted to its Facebook page. The photo also shows the famous raging bull logo affixed to a Hulk-like green hue. Perhaps we'll see the Aventador SVJ debut in the bright paint.

So far, Lamborghini has detailed a few areas of the Aventador SVJ after the supercar smashed the Nürburgring production-car lap record last month. Upon setting a 6:44.97 lap time (and ousting Porsche in the process), Top Gear published a drive report where we learned that the car's 6.5-liter V-12 engine makes 760 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque. The figures are up 20 hp and 22 lb-ft over the Aventador SV.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ during Nürburgring lap record attempt

Additionally, the Italian supercar has a dry weight of 3,362 pounds, which is especially impressive considering the car boasts Lamborghini's Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system. The aero system uses a pair of flaps in the front splitter that open and close to either disrupt airflow or maximize downforce. Channels in the rear wing work in a very similar fashion. We also know the SVJ's all-wheel-drive system, rear-wheel steering, traction control, and stability control have all been tuned specifically for the car to improve performance.

Alas, the Aventador SVJ also marks the end of an era. Lamborghini confirmed the SVJ variant is the final car to feature a non-hybrid V-12 engine. The Aventador's successor, possibly due in 2022, will likely introduce a hybrid V-12 engine to preserve the mill for at least one more generation.

We'll know all the details on Lambo's latest supercar when it debuts at Monterey Car Week, which runs from August 18-26 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.