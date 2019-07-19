The new race car based on the mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been teased—and the car looks mean.

Prototypes have been testing at major racetracks under the cover of darkness in order to hide their details for almost a year, but Chevy just teased the car from all angles.

Clips of the race car in action were provided at the end of Thursday night's livestream of the 2020 Corvette Stingray's reveal (Chevy also tucked in a glimpse of the 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible in the same livestream).

From the few glimpses we get, the race car will closely resemble its road car counterpart. The design is very aggressive and details like the aero components and interior can clearly be seen.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

The new race car will likely follow the ".R" naming scheme of previous generations, thus it should be called the C8.R. It will replace the current C7.R in the GT class of the World Endurance Championship and GT Le Mans class of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, though the changeover isn't expected to happen until the start of the 2020 motorsport season. The first race should be the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona next January.

While the C7.R runs a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V-8, the C8.R is rumored to be running a turbocharged V-8. Interestingly, more hardcore versions of the Corvette road car, like a future Z06, are rumored to receive a turbocharged V-8 as well, so perhaps the engines will be common, or at least share some parts.

As for the Corvette Stingray that reaches showrooms later this year, it is confirmed with a newly developed LT2 6.2-liter V-8 that will deliver 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque when equipped with an available sport exhaust system. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and, with an available Z51 performance pack, will hustle the coupe to 60 mph in under 3.0 seconds.

The pricing for the Corvette Stingray is confirmed to start below $60,000, and interested buyers can place an order today.