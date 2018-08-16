Infiniti Prototype 10 speedster concept takes shape in new teaser sketch

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Infiniti will start switching over to an electrified lineup around 2021 when the first models based on a new modular platform are introduced. That date's a few years off but in the interim Infiniti will provide a glimpse into its future with concept cars.

The Q Inspiration unveiled in January gave us a taste of what future Infinitis will look like, and at next week's Monterey Car Week a new concept called the Prototype 10 will be unveiled that hints at the electrified performance the brand will offer.

Due to be unveiled on August 23, the Prototype 10 is a single-seat speedster that signals Infiniti's vision of combining performance and electrification. It clearly looks to the future whereas Infiniti's Prototype 9 unveiled during last year's Monterey Car Week looked to yesteryear.

“Our new concept provides clues to where the Infiniti brand is heading,” Infiniti design boss Karim Habib said in a statement. “Our electrified cars will be powerful, efficient, and a joy to drive, and the new concept is a physical representation of our electrified performance future.”

We already have a few clues about what to expect for Infiniti's future lineup. The modular platform being developed will be front-wheel drive, with performance models to feature plug-in hybrid powertrains with all-wheel drive via an electric drive system at the rear axle.

The platform will also offer series hybrid powertrains, which Infiniti (and Nissan) call e-Power. These are electric cars that charge their batteries by a combination of energy regeneration and an internal combustion engine acting purely as a generator, i.e. there's no plug.

Purely electric cars based on the platform will offer a maximum 400 horsepower and about 300 miles of range.

Monterey Car Week runs from August 18-26 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.