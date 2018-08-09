Infiniti bringing electrified performance concept to Monterey

Aug 9, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for Infiniti concept car debuting on August 23, 2018

Teaser for Infiniti concept car debuting on August 23, 2018

Enlarge Photo

Infiniti will start switching over to an electrified lineup around 2021 when the first models based on a new modular platform are introduced. That date's a few years off but in the interim Infiniti will provide a glimpse into its future with concept cars.

The Q Inspiration unveiled in January gave us a taste of what future Inifnitis will look like, and at this month's Monterey Car Week a new concept will be unveiled that hints at the electrified performance the brand will offer.

Due to be unveiled on August 23, the concept, judging from a teaser sketch released Thursday, will be a speedster of some sort. Its purpose is to signal Infiniti's vision of combining performance and electrification.

“Our new concept provides clues to where the Infiniti brand is heading,” Infiniti design boss Karim Habib said in a statement. “Our electrified cars will be powerful, efficient, and a joy to drive, and the new concept is a physical representation of our electrified performance future.”

Karim Habib

Karim Habib

Enlarge Photo

We already have a few clues about what to expect for Infiniti's future lineup. The modular platform being developed will be front wheel drive, with performance models to feature plug-in hybrid powertrains with all-wheel drive via an electric drive system at the rear axle.

The platform will also offer series hybrid powertrains, which Infiniti (and Nissan) call e-Power. These are electric cars that charge their batteries by a combination of energy regeneration and an internal combustion engine acting purely as a generator, i.e. there's no plug.

Purely electric cars based on the platform will offer a maximum 400 horsepower and about 300 miles of range.

Monterey Car Week runs from August 18-26 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Scrape your change: McLaren P1 GTR #001 is for sale Scrape your change: McLaren P1 GTR #001 is for sale
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e priced from $79,295, Range Rover P400e from $96,145 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e priced from $79,295, Range Rover P400e from $96,145
Hennessey will reveal fresh details on Venom F5 hypercar during Monterey Car Week Hennessey will reveal fresh details on Venom F5 hypercar during Monterey Car Week
Porsche could soon offer a 718 Cayman rally car straight from the factory Porsche could soon offer a 718 Cayman rally car straight from the factory
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.