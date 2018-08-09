Ferrari F176, Porsche rally car, BMW M2 CSL: Today's Car News

News
Ferrari has released a teaser for a mystery model debuting in mid-September. There isn't much in the way of details but it looks like the car could be a new open-top model.
Porsche is considering offering a rally car straight from the factory. The automaker plans to gauge interest in the project by presenting a 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport-based rally car concept during the upcoming German round of the World Rally Championship.
The boss of the BMW M division said last year that new CSL models were coming. They will be hardcore, track-focused cars benefiting from a combination of more power and less weight. One is expected to be based on the M2.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Mystery Ferrari to be unveiled September 17
Porsche could soon offer a 718 Cayman rally car straight from the factory
BMW M2 CS and CSL still possible
Chilling IIHS video shows dangers of running a red light
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e priced from $79,295, Range Rover P400e from $96,145
Zero emissions vs. Hybrid: When is a Nissan Leaf not green?
More details on Alfa Romeo's new 8C supercar due by 2022
New York City Council caps Uber and Lyft vehicles
Saleen Sportruck XR is a hotter 700-plus-horsepower F-150 Raptor
Tesla board confirms it will consider Musk's privatization plan
