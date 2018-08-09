Ferrari F176, Porsche rally car, BMW M2 CSL: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport rally car concept Enlarge Photo

Ferrari has released a teaser for a mystery model debuting in mid-September. There isn't much in the way of details but it looks like the car could be a new open-top model.

Porsche is considering offering a rally car straight from the factory. The automaker plans to gauge interest in the project by presenting a 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport-based rally car concept during the upcoming German round of the World Rally Championship.

The boss of the BMW M division said last year that new CSL models were coming. They will be hardcore, track-focused cars benefiting from a combination of more power and less weight. One is expected to be based on the M2.

Mystery Ferrari to be unveiled September 17

Porsche could soon offer a 718 Cayman rally car straight from the factory

BMW M2 CS and CSL still possible

Chilling IIHS video shows dangers of running a red light

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e priced from $79,295, Range Rover P400e from $96,145

Zero emissions vs. Hybrid: When is a Nissan Leaf not green?

More details on Alfa Romeo's new 8C supercar due by 2022

New York City Council caps Uber and Lyft vehicles

Saleen Sportruck XR is a hotter 700-plus-horsepower F-150 Raptor

Tesla board confirms it will consider Musk's privatization plan