Mystery Ferrari to be unveiled September 17

Aug 9, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Teaser for new Ferrari debuting on September 17, 2018

Teaser for new Ferrari debuting on September 17, 2018

Enlarge Photo

Ferrari looks set to unveil a new model at its headquarters in Maranello, Italy on September 17.

The new model is code-named the F176 and thought to be based on the 812 Superfast.

This suggests it might be a one-off model developed by Ferrari's Special Projects coach-building service, or possibly a limited-edition model like the J50 unveiled in 2016 to mark 50 years of Ferrari sales in Japan. The 812 Superfast's predecessor, the F12 Berlinetta, also spawned a limited-edition model in 2016: the F60 America built to celebrate 60 years of Ferrari sales in the United States.

Ferrari has a section on its website with more details on the F176, though to access it you will need a Reserved My Ferrari login, which is provided to customers of the brand. Motor1 has managed to obtain a teaser posted on the site, however. It doesn't reveal much but hints at an open-top design for the F176.

We know an open-top version of the 488 Pista is coming, though that car is expected to debut later this month during Monterey Car Week.

Hopefully we have more details on the F176 soon. Stay tuned.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e priced from $79,295, Range Rover P400e from $96,145 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport P400e priced from $79,295, Range Rover P400e from $96,145
2019 Chevy Camaro SS, V-6 return worse fuel economy than 2018 models 2019 Chevy Camaro SS, V-6 return worse fuel economy than 2018 models
Porsche could soon offer a 718 Cayman rally car straight from the factory Porsche could soon offer a 718 Cayman rally car straight from the factory
Scrape your change: McLaren P1 GTR #001 is for sale Scrape your change: McLaren P1 GTR #001 is for sale
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.