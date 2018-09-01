The Lamborghini Huracán has 8 oil drain plugs





The Lamborghini Huracán doesn't call for an average oil change. Then again, the Huracán isn't an average car, either. But, for DIYers, a new video from Royalty Exotic Cars shows off to change the Italian sports car's oil.

It all begins with sourcing the oil filter, which sits in the middle toward the cabin. The technician uses a long ratchet extension to provide leverage and then unscrew it by hand. Then, once the car is in the air, the tech locates the panels covering the multiple amounts of drain plugs for the oil.

On a typical car, there's just one, maybe two, drain plugs. On the Huracán, there are eight of them. Fun fact: the Bugatti Veyron has double the amount at 16 drain plugs.

The reason for so many oil plugs is due to the V-10 engine's size. With so much oil running through the engine, multiple drain plugs are needed to ensure the old oil can be entirely flushed from the various "pockets."

Then it's time to replace the seals on the drain plugs to ensure a proper seal when tightening the plug back up. No one wants a Lamborghini leaking or vomiting oil as a surprise.

After installing the new oil filter, all that's left is to fill the Huracán back up with fresh oil and it will be ready to roll once again. The essential oil change process is quite similar to any other car, but the extra work underneath involving the drain plugs makes for a much more intensive process. Check it out up above.