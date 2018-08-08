2019 Chevy Camaro SS, V-6 return worse fuel economy than 2018 models





Despite improved aerodynamics and a 10-speed automatic transmission, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro SS returns worse fuel economy than before. Ditto for V-6 powered Camaros.

The EPA posted official fuel economy estimates for Chevy's latest pony car, and they show minor drops in fuel economy, but surprising drops nonetheless considering the car's updates.

For 2019, the Camaro SS with a six-speed manual transmission sees highway fuel economy drop from 25 mpg to 24 mpg, but it is the SS models equipped with the automatic that surprise the most. Even with 10 speeds, the Camaro SS will return 16 mpg city compared to 17 mpg for the 2018 model with an eight-speed automatic. Highway fuel economy stays constant at 27 mpg.

READ: 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye first drive review: Demon spawn

Chevy said at the 2019 Camaro SS's debut that the redesigned face improves aero and cooling functions while decreasing drag. One would think a more slippery Camaro would make for a slightly more fuel efficient Camaro, too.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Enlarge Photo

As for V-6-powered Camaros, cars equipped with a six-speed manual see a drop from 28 mpg highway to 27 mpg. And even though the fuel economy numbers don't change for V-6 Camaros with the eight-speed automatic, its combined rating falls from 23 mpg to 22 mpg.

DON'T MISS: 10 millionth Ford Mustang gallops off the assembly line

We don't have an explanation other than the EPA perhaps changed its testing methods, which resulted in thirstier Camaros for 2019. But, the EPA hasn't made any changes public after signaling it would change methods for the 2017 model year. The 2.0-liter turbo-4 and Camaro ZL1 with its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 don't see any changes to their fuel economy numbers, however.

Buyers looking at a Camaro SS, or any Camaro model, likely aren't too worried about pain at the gas pump and a single mpg drop in various areas are minimal at best.