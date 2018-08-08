2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, 2019 F-Pace SVR, Tesla going private: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Enlarge Photo

The biggest, baddest Challenger right now is the SRT Hellcat Redeye. It generates a massive 797 horsepower from the famous Hellcat V-8, thanks in part to the biggest supercharger ever fitted to a production car. Find out what it's like to drive in the links below.

For buyers looking for a little more sophisticated performance, Jaguar's F-Pace has just spawned an SVR variant. It also packs a supercharged V-8, though its power rating is a tamer 550 hp. That still makes the F-Pace SVR the most potent in its class.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the shock announcement on Tuesday that he's considering taking the company private via a share buyback. He even revealed an offer price of $420 per share and said the money has already been secured.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye first drive review: Demon spawn

Jaguar explains why its 2019 F-Pace SVR means business

Elon Musk considers taking Tesla private, TSLA stock trading halted

IIHS faults Uber for deactivating Volvo's automatic emergency braking in fatal crash

VW Grand California comes with bathroom, bunk bed

Sono Sion solar car starts testing in Germany

Lamborghini Huracán-based Ares Panther will pack 5.6-liter V-10, 650 horsepower

Ford offers dealers $1,000 to find and fix Ranger pickups with Takata airbags

Force India saved by F1 driver Lance Stroll's billionaire father

Multi-speed transmissions and turbochargers don't save much fuel–oh, really? Analysis