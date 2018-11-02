A Ford F-350 MegaRaptor is the one Raptor to rule them all

Nov 2, 2018
Follow Jeff

Denver's own Defco Trucks has unleashed the king of all Ford Raptor trucks. It's called the MegaRaptor, and it's cartoonishly wonderful. Starting with a Ford F-350 SuperDuty, Defco Trucks turned it into an oversized toy truck for grownups, and the finished product is both hilarious and awesome.

This isn't the first time someone out there has thought about taking a SuperDuty truck and "Raptorize" it.

Last year, we told you about the folks at F250R, which are doing the same thing as Defco. F250R starts with a F-250 Super Duty and transforms it into a vehicle they call the SuperRaptor. They also make a truck called the MegaRaptor as well—just not the same as Defco's MegaRaptor. Confusing, we know.

With Defco's truck, the MegaRaptor is an impressive beast. With its 46-inch tires, the truck was offered to YouTuber Cleetus McFarland for a drive. Namely, a "drive over" as a Prius and an Infiniti were lined up to serve as demonstration fodder. The MegaRaptor makes short work of the now-destroyed vehicles, and that's thanks to the ground clearance, those massive tires, and the mighty diesel mill clattering away under the hood.

Our friends at Motor1 reported it's a modified version of Ford's 6.7-liter PowerStroke turbodiesel V-8 engine. In stock trim that unit is good for over 925 pound-feet of torque. With a turbo upgrade, torque output rises to 1,400 lb ft. So rolling up and over obstacles in your way becomes an easy task modulated by judicious treatment of the fun pedal.

Unlike the F250R MegaRaptor, Defco starts with a true one-ton F-350 for its own MegaRaptor. Still, we like the use of MRAP wheels for F250R's rig. They look more industrial and evil than the shiny wheels of Defco's truck.

It's stellar, and something worthy of the name "mega."

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Hot Wheels to re-release original 16 with a display set for 50th anniversary Hot Wheels to re-release original 16 with a display set for 50th anniversary
DP Motorsport produced another amazing Porsche 911 DP Motorsport produced another amazing Porsche 911
2020 BMW X6 M spy shots and video 2020 BMW X6 M spy shots and video
2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible bows ahead of 2018 LA auto show 2019 BMW 8-Series Convertible bows ahead of 2018 LA auto show
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.