Ford fitting line workers with bionics to help build cars

Ford is channeling the $6 Million Man for its latest technological achievement. After partnering with Ekso Bionics, Ford now offers the EksoVest for employees to reduce worker fatigue and lessen the chance of injury on the job.

The EksoVest is an exoskeleton that provides lift assistance from 5 to 15 pounds per arm. Workers suit up and immediately receive a helping hand from the EksoVest's power. Ford said in the Tuesday announcement that workers in various positions lift items weighing about as much as a watermelon above their heads thousands of times a day. The exoskeleton's technology makes the physical part of the job that much easier.

Ford noted it has trialed the EksoVest at the Michigan Assembly Plant and Flat Rock Assembly Plant in the automaker's home state and received tremendous feedback. Nick Gotts, an original EksoVest operator at Flat Rock Assembly, said he never wants to see the technology leave. The vest fits a range of body types for anyone standing 5 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall. Those involved in the trial said it's far from cumbersome, letting them perform their tasks as normal.

Now, the vest will be available to employees in 15 plants in seven countries, including every plant in North America. The EksoVest will specifically help workers performing assembly jobs that involve overhead tasks such as using a power tool to secure a brace.

For Ekso Bionics, the Ford partnership is only the beginning. The company plans to continue work on other technologies to "augment human capability with wearable technology and robotics that help people rethink current physical limitations and achieve the remarkable."