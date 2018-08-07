Aston Martin Valkyrie, Bugatti Divo, Wiesmann sports car: Today's Car News

News
Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production formEnlarge Photo
The principal architect of the Aston Martin Valkyrie has explained why the hypercar will be powered by a naturally aspirated V-12. Interestingly, the leading alternative was a turbocharged V-6.
Bugatti has a series of videos featuring its senior executives talking about the upcoming Divo hypercar. One of the videos features the designer of the Divo's exterior, and he reveals that it will introduce a new form language completely different to what's found on the related Chiron.
Germany's Wiesmann will unveil a new sports car next year. It will be powered by a BMW V-8 engine and should feature the retro styling the brand is famous for.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
