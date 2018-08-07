Aston Martin Valkyrie, Bugatti Divo, Wiesmann sports car: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Aston Martin Valkyrie in near-production form Enlarge Photo

The principal architect of the Aston Martin Valkyrie has explained why the hypercar will be powered by a naturally aspirated V-12. Interestingly, the leading alternative was a turbocharged V-6.

Bugatti has a series of videos featuring its senior executives talking about the upcoming Divo hypercar. One of the videos features the designer of the Divo's exterior, and he reveals that it will introduce a new form language completely different to what's found on the related Chiron.

Germany's Wiesmann will unveil a new sports car next year. It will be powered by a BMW V-8 engine and should feature the retro styling the brand is famous for.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Adrian Newey explains why Aston Martin's Valkyrie has a V-12

Bugatti execs talk about the Divo hypercar

New Wiesmann sports car coming in 2019

2019 Mazda CX-9 to offer Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Race car concept has illegal turbine powertrain, aims to replace F1 race cars

Why Tesla's court battle to sell cars in Michigan could set national template

Usher starts 2018 Gumball 3000 rally in a BAC Mono

New York City to vote this week on historic cap for Uber, Lyft ride-sharing vehicles

Ferrari, Ford pull out of WEC's “Hypercar” class talks

The 7 best plug-in cars for students going back to school