



Technical knowhow is the main reason it's a good idea to go to a certified dealerships for maintenance on high-end supercars. A video from Royalty Exotic Cars owner Houston Crosta helps us understand why this is the case for the Bugatti Veyron.

We're willing to bet right now Bugatti technicians would collectively gasp at the procedures used in the video. For starters, the Veyron doesn't fit on a standard lift, so the mechanics use wheel jacks to start lifting the car up before the lift can do its job.

When the car is ready for the oil change, it's not a simple hood pop and drain. No, instead, the rear bumper, side panels, inner wheel liners, and more innards have to come off of the Veyron to gain access to the areas needed for service. According to the video, a typical Veyron oil change takes 27 hours and costs $21,000. Crosta says his team will complete the service in at least half the time, likely at the expense of certified procedure.

Much of the deconstruction is a guessing game to understand what's causing tension before the techs remove various parts of the supercar. So, in the process, the fuel cap comes off, the crew plays around with the rear spoilers, and finally, the top cover comes off to expose the massive 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 engine. Then, it's finally time to drain the oil.

The average car likely has one or two drain plugs. The Veyron? Sixteen. The crew warms up the engine to speed up the process of draining the heavy 60-weight oil.

Not only will an oil change set owners back thousands of dollars, but maintaining the Veyron in general will quickly run into money that seems like another mortgage. A new set of tires (which must be changed as a set) will cost $30,000 and after the third tire change, a new set of wheels is required to the tune of $120,000.

Maybe it would be a good idea to go to Royalty Exotic Cars for a half-price oil change, after all.