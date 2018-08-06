Watch Tom Cruise flog a classic BMW M5 in "Mission: Impossible - Fallout"





Sometimes, a film's cars become nearly as iconic as the stars themselves. See "Bullitt" or "The Fast and the Furious." It can be just as important that a character's car matches his or her persona. In "Mission: Impossible - Fallout," BMW earned the leading automotive role.

In the film, Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise, receives wheel time in and on a variety of BMWs. He rides an R90 Scrambler motorcycle and drives two M5s: one new F90 M5 and a classic E28 M5. The new M5 is fine and dandy, but the original M5 is a real star.

The German brand highlighted its support in the stunt scenes in a new video, and the film's production crew and Cruise himself also spoke of their time with the cars.

The F90 M5 is used as Hunt's main form of transportation and features a load of slick gadgets to boot, including remote control operation. The video also shows us a glimpse of the E28 M5 during a chase scene in Paris. It's unclear if the M5 was harmed during filming, but the car gets pretty beat up as we see in the behind-the-scenes video. The team drifted it, jumped curbs, and really thrashed it about. Importantly, the crew also remarks that the classic sport sedan was "indestructible." Cruise also got the car up to 100 mph on the streets of Paris for one chase scene.

Have a look at the video up above, then go check out the movie in theaters now.