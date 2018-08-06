2019 Mustang Bullitt, 2017 Civic Type R, 2006 Viper ASC Diamondback: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford has a new Mustang variant slotted between the GT and the Shelby GT350: the 2019 Mustang Bullitt. It boasts a unique 475-horsepower rating and a few additional performance upgrades, not to mention a coat of Dark Highland Green paint.

Honda's Civic Type R is now the fastest front-wheel-drive car at six top race tracks around the globe. The latest record to fall is for the Hungaroring, thanks to some nifty driving by Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button.

Remember American Specialty Cars? The company that once worked with McLaren to build fast Ford Mustangs? Well, it also built a modified Dodge Viper. Just one, actually. The car is now up for grabs.

2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt first drive review: noteworthy and nostalgic

F1 champ Jenson Button sets 2017 Honda Civic Type R's final lap record

McLaren-modified ASC Diamondback Viper for sale, again

GM asks Trump administration for tariff break on China-built Buick Envision SUV

Monterey Car Week will see Brabham BT62 make US debut

The first Volt from GM was also a plug-in hybrid, but it was built in 1980

Nissan sells EV battery business

More Nissan Versas added to Takata airbag recall

Meet the woman who the Lotus Elise is named after

Tesla will roll out new Autopilot later this month