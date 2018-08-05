Porsche building its own 911 restomod to celebrate 70th anniversary

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche isn't done with its celebrations for its 70th anniversary this year. Having already built a highly authentic replica of its very first sports car, as well as unveiling a spiritual successor in the form of the 911 Speedster concept, Porsche is now working on a restomod based on a classic 911.

Called Project Gold, Porsche is documenting the build via a series of videos on its YouTube channel and will unveil the completed design on August 24. The world debut won't take place until September 27 at the Porsche Rennsport Reunion at Laguna Seca, however.

Judging from the videos released so far, the basis of the project is a 993-series 911 Turbo. Gold accents will feature throughout, including on the wheels which will be painted black and accented with gold edging. A similar black and gold theme will feature in the interior, too.

Unfortunately that's all the details we have but new videos will be added to Porsche's YouTube channel ahead of the reveal, so be sure to keep watching.

As classic car prices continue to soar, so much so that German banks now recommend them as part of a well-diversified investment portfolio, restoring and in some cases modifying old Porsches, especially 911s, is becoming more popular than ever. Names like Canepa and Singer are two of the more famous firms offering extensive restomod services, and we wouldn't be surprised if Porsche itself via its classic car department is using Project Gold as a preview of future services of its own. Stay tuned.