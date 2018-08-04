2019 Aston Martin DBS, 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS, 2019 Hennessey Heritage Mustang: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin's DBS Superleggera features a full carbon fiber body and 715 horsepower of grunt, and it's coming to showrooms by the end of the year. This is a car that sticks to GT roots. That means it isn't the most hardcore member of Aston Martin's lineup; the title instead goes to the Vantage. That may change once the DBS receives the AMR treatment, however.

Pagani Huayra L'Ultimo - Image via Prestige Imports Miami Enlarge Photo

Pagani has built the final example of the Huayra coupe, unless it decides later to build a few more “final” examples like it did with the Zonda. The owner of the final car chose a color combination inspired by Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 car, which just like the Pagani is powered by a Mercedes-AMG engine.

2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is out with a third generation of the CLS but the nameplate now faces some internal competition in the form of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Will it be overshadowed or can it stand on its own? Find out in our first drive review.

Faraday Future FF91 body-in-white Enlarge Photo

Electric car startup Faraday Future reached a major milestone this week with the construction of its first body-in-white for the FF91. With the milestone passed, the company is now confident of getting the SUV delivered to customers by the end of 2018.

2019 Hennessey Heritage Edition Ford Mustang Enlarge Photo

It's hard to believe but Hennessey Performance Engineering of Sealy, Texas has been churning out fast cars since 1991. In that time the company has managed to build 10,000 cars, the most recent of which is a special Mustang with 808 horsepower on tap. It's called the Heritage Edition, and it features a livery inspired by a 2018 Ford GT Heritage Edition supercar that Hennessey took delivery of earlier this year.

Mil-Spec Launch Edition #002 Hummer H1 Enlarge Photo

Detroit-based Mil-Spec Automotive recently jumped into the restomod game with a tuning program for the Hummer H1 similar to what the folks at Singer do for the Porsche 911. This week we saw the company unveil the first customer example of its “rebooted” H1.

1995 Ferrari F50 prototype bearing chassis No. 99999 Enlarge Photo

A Ferrari F50 with impressive provenance can be yours. The car started out life as a prototype and during its life has been driven by a number of former Formula 1 drivers. It's also the last Ferrari to feature a five-digit chassis number.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

One of the cars we spied this week was a full-size electric sedan being developed at Mercedes. Expected to be called the EQS, the electric sedan will be positioned alongside the S-Class flagship and the prototypes can already be seen to feature a low-slung, sleek design.