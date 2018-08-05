Jeep Wrangler 6x6 boasts Hemi V-8 and brutish looks





For former Atlanta Braves outfielder Andruw Jones, a regular Jeep Wrangler was simply not enough. Instead, he had Atlanta-based Monster Customs create a 6x6 complete with a Hemi V-8 engine and pickup bed. Now, the creation is for sale.

Motor Cars of Atlantahas posted the brutish SUV-turned-pickup for sale, and the vehicle has a lot going for it—and it certainly won't be mistaken for anything else in traffic.

The old 3.6-liter V-6 engine was tossed aside in favor of a 6.4-liter V-8, and a six-speed automatic now handles shifting duties over the original five-speed unit. The truck-bed style rear end houses dual heavy-duty axles, and the entire Wrangler has been lifted 4.5 inches.

Custom Jeep Wrangler 6x6 Enlarge Photo

Subdued is not a word to describe the SUV-turned 6x6 pickup's design. The front end features a unique grille and plenty of aftermarket LED lights surely flood the car's surroundings at night. A set of 22-inch wheels up the flashy factor as well.

The rear end is rather generic with long vertical taillights taking the place of the Wrangler's boxy lights. Inside, designers got cutesy. The steering wheel mimics a baseball's stitching and the leather seats match the bright red, thick stitches with a glove-like pattern. It appears the entire interior is wrapped in leather as we don't see a trace of Jeep parts-bin plastic.

It will take a very specific buyer to take home this very custom Wrangler. It's no bargain, either, with a list price of $269,800. If it were us, we'd take the Bruiser Conversions Wrangler 6x6, but perhaps there's a local Braves fan itching to take delivery of Jones' former ride.