British firm unveils Jaguar E-Type restomod with 6.1-liter V-12





The Jaguar E-Type is arguably one of the prettiest cars to ever built, but the final-generation Series 3 is often overlooked for earlier examples. This E-Type Series 3 restomod may change that perception.

E-Type UK, a British firm specializing in E-Type restorations, completely reworked this 1974 E-Type Series 3 and turned it into a beauty.

The firm added a set of stainless steel bumpers, without the godawful rubber extensions, front and rear. E-Type UK also added extended louvers to the hood, opened up a channel for additional airflow, and installed a set of one-off 16-inch Turino wheels to provide just enough flash.

The changes go more than skin deep.Notably, the standard 5.3-liter V-12 engine now displaces 6.1 liters and makes 288 horsepower at the rear wheels. To achieve the performance gains, the firm created a bespoke fuel injection system with Jenvy throttle bodies, an Emerald ECU, and a custom wiring harness. The car's newfound power exits through a custom stainless steel exhaust system. It's all driven through a new 5-speed manual transmission with ratios chosen to specifically complement the upgraded engine.

E-Type UK Series 3 restomod with 6.1-liter V-12 engine Enlarge Photo E-Type UK Series 3 restomod with 6.1-liter V-12 engine Enlarge Photo E-Type UK Series 3 restomod with 6.1-liter V-12 engine Enlarge Photo

After testing, the shop believes its creation could be the highest-output E-Type Series 3 in the world.

Complimenting the engine performance are a handful of chassis upgrades. E-Type UK strengthened the car's inner sills, and installed a sports steering rack for a better-weighted feel. An adjustable suspension with torsion bars further modernizes the classic Jag, while AP Racing brakes improve the stopping power.



The goal was to bring the E-Type's classic looks together with modern technology, which the car aces, but perhaps not as well as Jaguar-Land Rover Classic's own electric E-Type.

E-Type UK Series 3 restomod with 6.1-liter V-12 engine Enlarge Photo E-Type UK Series 3 restomod with 6.1-liter V-12 engine Enlarge Photo E-Type UK Series 3 restomod with 6.1-liter V-12 engine Enlarge Photo

LED lighting is used generously throughout the interior and exterior. The E-Type's exterior lights are now full LEDs complete with daytime running lights.

Inside, the doors and footwell lights are swapped for modern LEDs, too, and a glowing red "start" button caps off the modern-meets-classic lighting motif. The leather for the interior is all custom, though the seats are based on XJS seats, and they are heated. The mirrors are now electrically adjustable, and a modern surround-sound audio system with iPod and Bluetooth connectivity brings the cabin up to date.

It's unclear who will take possession of the car now, but E-Type UK said the car is for an overseas customer, which could mean the buyer is in the U.S. Whoever gets this one, he or she certainly has specific, and elegant, tastes.