Hennessey's Demon, Milan Red, $5.5M worth of cars crushed: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2018 Hennessey HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Enlarge Photo

Hennessey unleashed its 1,035-horsepower Dodge Demon; an Austrian startup wants to take on the world with a new supercar; and $5.5 million worth of cars were crushed in the Philippines. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

For those who feel the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's 840 horsepower simply isn't enough, there's the Hennessey HPE1000 package, which boosts output to 1,035 horsepower. The Texas-based team unleashed a video of an HPE1000 Demon build upon the Internet this week. Spoiler: It's loud.

We slid behind the wheel of the new 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS and found it's all about style, safety, and comfort.

Austrian startup Milan Automotive announced the Milan Red supercar. Only 99 examples are planned for production, each packing 1,307 horsepower. The price? A cool $2.6 million.

Patent images of the new BMW X7 full-size crossover SUV made their way onto the Internet, revealing the new luxury vehicle before its official debut. What did they show? The new X7 will look a lot like the the X7 concept.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte watched as a group of 76 luxury and performance vehicles were crushed this week. The vehicles, estimated to be worth a total of $5.5 million, were the latest casualty of the president's crackdown on crime and smuggled vehicles.