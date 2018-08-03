Vanderhall Venice Speedster, Ferrari F50 prototype, cars get crushed: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Vanderhall's Venice reverse trike is now even more affordable thanks to the addition of a new Speedster variant. It's powered by a turbocharged inline-4 and comes with only one seat, which Vanderhall says is perfect for lone wolf types.

A Ferrari F50 with impressive provenance can be yours. The car started out life as a prototype and during its life has been driven by a number of former Formula 1 drivers. It's also the last Ferrari to feature a five-digit chassis number.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is back crushing cars again, with the victims this time including Porsches and Lamborghinis. The vehicles were confiscated from owners after they were found to be imported illegally.

