Kahn Design's Chelsea Truck Company reveals posh Defender pickup

The original Land Rover Defender was designed as a workhorse but that doesn't mean it can't do with a bit of luxury thrown in. Kahn Design knows this particularly well, as the company has been churning out posh Defenders for years. Its latest is based on the Defender Double Cab Pickup.

The vehicle was developed by Kahn Design's Chelsea Truck Company, which specializes in tuning Defenders, Jeep Wranglers and Mercedes-Benz G-Classes. Some of the products have even featured in Hollywood blockbusters.

For this Defender pickup, the designers added a wide body-kit and painted the thing a unique hue called Aintree Green. Steel mesh was placed over some of the vents and a custom front fascia with shadow chrome accents was also installed. Completing the look is a set of Kahn Design's own Mondial wheels, measuring 20 inches in diameter and shod with 275-size off-road tires.

2018 Chelsea Truck Company Land Rover Defender Double Cab Pickup

The interior is where the designers piled on the luxury. It starts with the standard seats getting swapped out for better bolstered units lined in quilted and perforated black leather. More leather lines the top of the instrument gauge, while hard-wearing floor mats, a new Kahn billet and leather steering wheel, passenger dashboard tops, grab handles, vented foot pedals in machined aluminum, and a custom clock add to the wealth of luxury inside.

No changes were made to the powertrain, a 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-4 diesel good for about 170 horsepower. Those seeking more power can opt for one of Chelsea Truck Company's Flying Huntsman models which feature a 6.2-liter V-8 with outputs starting at 430 hp.

The vehicle shown is currently available for sale in the United Kingdom for $52,000. The best part is that Chelsea Truck Company makes all of its custom elements available individually.