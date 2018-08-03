New Ligier GT race car celebrates French brand's 50th anniversary

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Ligier GT race car debuting in September Enlarge Photo

Ligier is a French car brand established in 1969 by former racing driver and rugby player Guy Ligier.

Ligier is still in operation today but sells tiny city cars and commercial vehicles. It also produces single-seat and prototype race cars through an association with fellow French firm Onroak Automotive.

The brand will soon have a GT race car in its portfolio, a teaser for which was released last week. The new GT race car is being developed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ligier and will make its debut in September.

The car is being developed in line with the FIA's Group E II-SH classification and will feature a 3.7-liter V-6 delivering 330 horsepower. Under balance of performance rules, it will have to have a minimum weight of 1,720 pounds.

Customer teams will be able to purchase the car from November and the starting price is set at $103,000.

Ligier's first product was the JS1 race car launched in 1969. It spawned a road-going variant, the JS2, two years later but production soon came to an end due to an oil crisis in the early 1970s. Ligier's high point was the running of its Formula 1 team between 1976 and 1996, with the team scoring nine victories and 50 podiums during the period.