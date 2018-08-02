"Fast and Furious" cast members recall their first cars





No one forgets their first car. First cars represent freedom, at least within the bounds of curfews and parental scoldings on late nights. For the cast of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, first cars were no different.

A video from 2013 shows Paul Walker, Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Ludacris on camera sharing their first cars the associated stories with them. Of them all, Johnson perhaps has the craziest. The professional wrestler turned actor recalled that his car, a 1979 Ford Thunderbird, was purchased from a "crackhead" at a Nashville, Tennessee, bar.

The "crackhead" walked into the bar (Johnson was 15-years-old at the time), and asked if anyone wanted to buy a car for $75. Johnson took the bait and gave the individual $40. When Johnson took off with his friend, he noticed another "crackhead" on the floor in the rear of the Thunderbird. Ultimately, he asked the person to leave, which they did, and the rest is history. He added the seller never gave him the gas key so he couldn't fill the tank up and the actor ended up "trashing" the car at a Burger King.

Diesel's first car was a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that the actor purchased at a New York City auction. According to Diesel, the Monte Carlo was part of an auction where buyers weren't able to look under the hood before buying—and that should tell you how the rest of the ownership experience played out. He paid $175 and said the car "broke down in less than a week."

Moving to the late Paul Walker, who famously was an enthusiast on and off the big screen, he remembered his 1986 Ford Ranger pickup. Walker didn't share much but noted plenty of fond memories with girls in high school.

Finally, Gibson and Ludacris share their stories. Gibson told the camera his first car was a 1983 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera painted rust orange. Rather than sticking to the rust hue, Gibson said he paid $400 for a quick paint job that sprayed the whole car black. And Ludacris remembered two cars: a Plymouth Reliant and a Hyundai Excel. The Reliant had a "messed up" wax job, while the Excel featured a manual transmission knob sans gear numbers.