Mercedes-Benz CLS review, BMW X7 leak, Hennessey Heritage Mustang: Car News Headlines

News
How Cosworth uses race data to develop... Car Tech
3 hours ago
3 hours ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2019 Hennessey Heritage Edition Ford MustangEnlarge Photo
Mercedes-Benz is out with a third generation of the CLS but now the nameplate faces some internal competition in the form of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. Will it be overshadowed or can it stand on its own? Find out in our first drive review.
BMW will add a full-size SUV with third-row seats to its lineup later this year. Patent drawings that surfaced recently show us what to expect, and judging by them the design doesn't stray far from a concept that BMW showed us last year.
It's hard to believe but Hennessey Performance Engineering of Sealy, Texas has been churning out fast cars since 1991. In that time the company has managed to build 10,000 cars, the most recent of which is a special Mustang with 808 horsepower on tap.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS first drive review: stylish, safe, and comfortable
BMW X7 full-size SUV leaked via patent drawings
Hennessey's 10,000th car is an 808-horsepower Ford Mustang
1.1M Ram pickup trucks recalled over faulty tailgate latches
Mercedes-AMG will block Project One owners from flipping cars early
EPA could base emissions, mpg rollback on tired safety argument
First comes thunder, then LFT-666: Lister redesigates its tuned F-Type
2019 Subari WRX review
First details on Aston Martin DBS Superleggera AMR
States join to halt EPA's reversal on "glider" semi trucks
Email This Page