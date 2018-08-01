The Rock gifts custom Ford F-150 to his longtime stunt double





The Rock gifts his stuntman a Ford F-150

Having someone recognize hard work and dedication is always a positive experience, but when it's someone like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, he goes above and beyond. As in, gifting his longtime stunt double a custom Ford F-150.

Johnson posted the touching video to his Instagram showing him surprise his stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed with the new pickup truck. The actor hid the entire shebang as a behind-the-scenes clip but quickly began heaping praise on Reed before telling him to "enjoy your new truck."

Reed had been recovering from his latest injury during filming and Johnson decided it was the perfect time to bestow a new set of wheels upon his friend, partner, and family member. Reed has been The Rock's stunt double since his 2002 film "The Scorpion King."

We don't know much about the truck itself, but it's clearly not stock. The pickup features a lift kit to raise it several inches, along with large tires wrapped around black wheels complimenting a mostly black exterior.

The stuntman will likely be resting up in preparation for yet another film starring The Rock. The actor is set to star in a spin-off of the "Fast and Furious" franchise titled "Hobbs and Shaw." Jason Statham will reprise his role of Deckard Shaw, a former villain of the "Fast and Furious" films, and Johnson will portray his character Luke Hobbs.