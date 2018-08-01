Mercedes EQS spy shots, Aston Martin DBS review, Opel GT X teaser: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz's new electric sedan to sit alongside the S-Class has been spotted. Expected to be called the EQS, the electric sedan can already be seen to feature a low-slung, sleek design.

Aston Martin's rival to the Ferrari 812 Superfast features a full carbon fiber body and 715 horsepower of grunt, and will be in showrooms by the end of the year. Interestingly, it still sticks to its GT roots. That means it isn't the most hardcore member of Aston Martin's lineup; the title instead goes to the Vantage.

Germany's Opel has developed a concept to preview the new design language that will shape its cars into the next decade. The new look is an evolution of the lines we saw on Opel's GT sports car concept from 2016 and is said to feature strong proportions in combination with simple, sculptural surfaces.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera first drive review: dead serious, dead sexy

First look at new Opel design language, GT X Experimental concept

Report: Ford considering new compact pickup for US in 2022, smaller than Ranger

Ferrari book comes with signatures of Marchionne, Enzo's son

2018 Nissan Leaf battery technology, a deep dive

2019 Buick Regal offered with upmarket Avenir trim

Mazda finally gets on board with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto in US

Ford GT that sold for $1.8M at auction is up for sale, again

Hydrogen supply shortage leaves fuel cell cars gasping in California

