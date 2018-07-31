2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon recalled because cruise control can stay on





2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Enlarge Photo

More often than not, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon steals headlines due to its incredible performance and otherworldly specifications. This time, it's in the news because of a recall.

Owners of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will soon see notifications in their mailboxes as Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles plans to recall certain Demons due to a cruise control defect. It's possible that owners will be unable to deactivate cruise control, which increases the likelihood of a crash. FCA notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the recall earlier this month.

FCA said a possible defect in the powertrain control module (PCM) could cause a short circuit within the wiring. Thus, the driver would not be able to disengage cruise control normally or cancel the function by pressing the brake pedal. The vehicle will instead maintain its speed or possibly (but hopefully not) accelerate.

Along with certain Demons, other Challenger, Charger, and Chrysler 300 models are included in the recall. Specifically, the PCM is included in certain Mopar Stage 1 Kit Performance packages. In total, FCA said 1,930 cars are affected.

The recall comes shortly after FCA recalled 4.8 million vehicles for a similar cruise control issue. The previous recall spanned 15 FCA models across the Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and Ram lineups.

Demon owners join Dodge Charger and Challenger Hellcat owners in the recall realm. FCA recalled certain 2017 Hellcat models last year over an oil issue that could lead to hose failure. In the recall, FCA said the dramatic loss of engine oil could spray onto the windshield and impair the driver's vision and also increased the chance for a vehicle fire.

FCA will begin notifying Demon owners of the recall around August 31. The PCM will be updated or replaced free of charge.