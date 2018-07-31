Ford GT that sold for $1.8M at auction is up for sale, again





2017 Ford GT heading to Mecum auction again Enlarge Photo

The controversial 2017 Ford GT that sold at Mecum's Indianapolis auction this past May is up for sale yet again. It's once again being sold by Mecum, this time at the auction house's Monterey Car Week sale.

To recap this particular GT's story, the supercar sold at auction for $1.8 million in May and somehow skid past Ford's buyer agreement promising not to sell the car for at least two years.

We learned this week that the sale in May was done by the car's second owner, Michael J. Flynn, and that Ford had attempted to block it. But since Ford missed the chance to stop the car's first owner, John W. Miller, from selling, for reasons that remain unclear, a judge ruled against Ford's attempts to block the second owner from selling, since it was actually Miller who made the agreement with Ford not to sell for the two years.

Since then, Ford has sought damages from Mecum and Flynn. Again, it's unclear why Ford isn't targeting Miller in its legal battle. The case's judge said Ford had ample time to block the sale before Mecum consigned the car for its first auction in May; Ford allegedly knew of Miller's intentions to sell the car in March.

2017 Ford GT sold at Mecum auction for $1,815,000 Enlarge Photo 2017 Ford GT sold at Mecum auction for $1,815,000 Enlarge Photo 2017 Ford GT sold at Mecum auction for $1,815,000 Enlarge Photo

We also don't know who the third owner is, though there are rumors it may be a dealership, which would explain why they're eager to flip the car so quickly. Whatever the case, Mecum gladly consigned the car again.

We should probably point out here that the 647-horsepower supercar has been driven just eight miles so far. Sadly, it's likely many other GTs will become "garage queens" due to the hype surrounding the car and its limited production.

It will be interesting to follow the sale and see if Ford moves to legally block the auction this time around. And if the auction proceeds, it will be more intriguing to see how much the GT fetches this time.

Mecum's auction runs August 23-25. The auction is one of the highlights of Monterey Car Week, which runs from August 18-26 and concludes with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.