Porsche designed Mission E Cross Turismo with self-driving tech in mind

Jul 31, 2018
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo concept

Porsche's Mission E Cross Turismo concept was the big surprise of March's 2018 Geneva auto show.

It previews a potential soft-roader version of Porsche's upcoming Taycan electric sedan, and Porsche has been dropping hints that the Cross Turismo could make it into production at some point.

Not everyone has been happy with the design, though. One controversial aspect is the pair of recesses at the front of the hood. They featured strips of LEDs to serve as an allusion to the additional lights fitted to Porsche rally cars of yore, such as the famous 911 SC Safari of the 1970s.

However, Porsche design boss Michael Mauer has revealed that instead of lights these recesses could feature sensors for a self-driving system. Porsche's Volkswagen Group parent is developing self-driving technology, and it's conceivable that the technology will feature in future Porsches.

Fortunately Porsche isn't looking to take the actual driving away from humans. The company has already demonstrated how self-driving technology can be used as an aid to make you a better driver. For example, its InnoDrive system uses GPS data to "look" at the angle, slope, and height of the road ahead. It then combines the data with information from a vehicle's sensors, considers the speed limit, and determines an appropriate cornering speed so that you pass through smoothly.

