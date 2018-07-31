Faraday Future FF91, final Pagani Huayra, Porsche 911 GT3 Cabrio: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Pagani Huayra L'Ultimo - Image via Prestige Imports Miami Enlarge Photo

Electric car startup Faraday Future reached a major milestone recently with the construction of its first body-in-white for the FF91. With the milestone passed, the company is now confident of getting the FF91 delivered to customers by the end of 2018.

Pagani has built the final example of the Huayra coupe, unless it decides later to build a few more “final” examples like it did with the Zonda. The owner of the final car chose a color combination inspired by Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 car, which just like the Pagani is powered by a Mercedes-AMG engine.

Porsche looks to be cooking up a convertible version of its 911 GT3. We know the automaker is using the GT3 platform for the limited edition 911 Speedster set to debut later this year as part of Porsche's 70th anniversary celebrations, but it's possible there will also be a convertible GT3 in regular production for buyers that miss out on the speedster.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Faraday Future hits key milestone with first FF91 body-in-white

Pagani Huayra L'Ultimo is 100th and final Huayra coupe

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet spy shots

2019 Lincoln MKZ adds safety tech, drops swanky Black Label trim

Uber ceases self-driving truck development to focus on cars

Analysis: Is shale oil a cost effective switch or just a dent in our wallets?

Drive.ai self-driving taxi service starts trial in Texas

BMW raises price of US-built X5, X6 SUVs in China to offset Trump trade tariffs

Final Terrafugia prototype flying car ready to take to the air