First look at "I Am Paul Walker" documentary is emotion-packed





Paul Walker and an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R on the scene of Fast and Furious 4 Enlarge Photo

For the first time since the actor's untimely death, friends, family, and co-stars will open up about Paul Walker and his life in "I Am Paul Walker." Ahead of the documentary's debut, a new trailer shows snippets of the emotion and love people around the actor had for him.

Many individuals will appear in the documentary, including co-star Tyrese Gibson of the "Fast and the Furious" franchise, director Rob Cohen, who created the franchise and directed the first film, and his family. In the trailer, Walker's brothers Cody and Caleb and his sister Ashlie talk about his personality, his love for speed, and his passion for nature. His manager Matt Luber adds that Walker often had one foot in and one foot out of Hollywood and did his best to balance show business and giving back.

The "Fast and the Furious" star died tragically on November 30, 2013, as a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT. Friend and business partner Roger Rodas lost control of the Carrera GT and the wreck left both men dead. Notably, after the crash, Porsche was cleared of any responsibility for Walker's death.

The documentary will focus on Walker's love of cars and his time with the blockbuster "Fast and Furious" franchise, as well as his love affair with oceans and marine life. Cohen recalls in the trailer that Walker often said, "My daughter and my surfing. That's what I care about."

"I Am Paul Walker" will debut on August 11 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on the Paramount Network.