The Lamborghini Aventador has now been with us for a decade, and if it still tickles your fancy, then you're definitely going to want the latest version.

It's called the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, and Lamborghini has confirmed it as the final model powered solely by a V-12, as future versions of Lamborghini's flagship line are set to receive a hybrid powertrain.

“[The Aventador Ultimae] delivers the essential 12-cylinder experience in terms of inimitable design, engineering solutions and the most emotive driving experience, and is the definitive Aventador concluding an extraordinary era—it is the last of its kind,” Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Lamborghini, said in statement.

The car is offered in coupe and roadster body styles, with production numbers capped at 350 and 250 units, respectively. Pricing information is yet to be announced.

Power comes from Lamborghini's familiar 6.5-liter V-12, tuned here to deliver 769 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque via tweaks to the valve timing. The peak power is the highest of any Aventador road car and arrives at a screaming 8,500 rpm, which is an impressive feat for an engine of this size. The sound it makes at full tilt is sure to be impressive.

Power is sent to all four wheels via the Aventador's 7-speed independent shifting rod transmission, with Lamborghini quoting a 0-62 mph time of 2.8 seconds for the coupe and 2.9 seconds for the roadster. The top speed registers at about 220 mph.

The Aventador Ultimae looks similar to previous Aventador versions but stands out with its enlarged exhaust tips and more pronounced rear diffuser. The front fascia also sports a more aggressive splitter design that aids downforce at the front axle. The wheels measure 20 inches up front and 21 at the rear, and come wrapped in Pirelli PZero Corsa tires as standard. Carbon-ceramic brake rotors are also standard, and measure 15.75 inches up front and 15 at the rear. They're able to bring the car from 62 mph to a standstill in just 100 feet.

Other changes to the car include tweaks to the steering and electronic stability control systems for sharper, more precise performance. The all-wheel-drive system has also been tuned to deliver more torque torque to the rear axle during hard acceleration to enable easier controlled oversteer. Lamborghini said this was necessary due to the addition of an all-wheel-steering system first introduced on the Aventador S.

The Aventador Ultimae will make its world debut at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs in the United Kingdom from July 8-11. For more coverage on the event, head to our dedicated hub.

As for the future of the flagship line at Lamborghini, the automaker has confirmed that a model powered by a V-12 in a plug-in hybrid configuration is coming up next. It will feature conventional batteries to store electric power, as opposed to the lighter supercapacitor technology we saw in the Aventador-based Sian supercar. Look for the new car to arrive in 2022.