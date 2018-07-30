2017 Mercedes-AMG G65 recalled for being too fast...in reverse

Follow Jeff Add to circle



2017 Mercedes-AMG G65 Enlarge Photo

Mercedes has a completely new G-Class for the first time since the boxy beast debuted in the 1970s. The V-12 does not return, at least for now, but the outgoing V-12-powered G65 remains a tremendously powerful, exceedingly expensive, and wickedly fast square box. It's too fast, it seems, when the shift lever is moved to R. A recall notice has gone out because the G65 needs to slow its roll when moving backwards.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Mercedes-Benz USA have issued a recall notice for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG G65, and it's affects 20 vehicles in the U.S. The software that limits the vehicle speed when in reverse isn't correctly calibrated. It allows the vehicle to exceed 16 mph, and making a sharp turn over that speed could cause the vehicle to become unstable. Though the NHTSA doesn't say it, that likely means the G65 could possible roll over. A short track and a high center of gravity will cause that kind of issue.

It would be an expensive accident, too, considering that a 2017 G65 started around $220,000.

The G65 is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.5-liter V-12 that produces 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. That's enough to get the comically heavy G65 from 0-60 mph in 5.3 seconds. The G65 weighs in at at least 6,250 pounds.

To remedy the issue, Mercedes-Benz will update the ECU software. This puts the proper speed limiter in place. Mercedes began notifying owners on July 27.

The fix will be great for most owners, but some may be looking to get into movie-style chases. A reverse-speed limiter will spoil the fun and make the whole affair a bit less cinematic, though it will certainly be much safer.