Shocking: Audi to debut electric supercar concept at Pebble Beach





Audi PB 18 e-tron electric supercar concept teaser Enlarge Photo

Audi has something to show us at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance this year, and it's electric. Not just any electric car, but an electric supercar.

The automaker teased what it calls the PB 18 e-tron on Monday and said the car houses a futuristic design for enthusiasts. We can also expect a powerful electric powertrain, Audi promises. As for the name, PB 18 e-tron simply refers to the debut venue, Pebble Beach, and its debut year, 2018.

We don't have any other information on the electric supercar, but Audi did add that the name also recalls the R18 e-tron, its Le Mans-winning race car that previously competed in the World Endurance Championship. The racer's technology inspired some of the PB 18 electric supercar's features.

2014 Audi R18 e-tron quattro Enlarge Photo

Looking at the shadowy teaser image, it's easy to tell the PB 18 e-tron sports a low-slung design with plenty of angles. Perhaps it's something else on the car, but it also appears a wing sits at the rear.

The PB 18 e-tron shouldn't be confused with another electric car project ongoing at Audi: the e-tron GT. Audi confirmed last March that it plans to launch an electric super sedan called the e-tron Gran Turismo. The car could be the Porsche Taycan's first platform-mate, but Audi is also working on a new electric car platform, called PPE, in partnership with Porsche.

While it's unclear if the PB 18 e-tron foreshadows a production car, the e-tron GT is due sometime early next decade. We've also heard rumors the Audi R8 may be on its way out. Perhaps the electric supercar previews an R8 replacement. Look for the PB 18 e-tron to debut on August 23 at Laguna Seca and then make its way to the Pebble Beach Concours on August 26, the highlight of Monterey Car Week which this year runs from August 18-26. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.