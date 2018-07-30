2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet spy shots

Jul 30, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Engineers from Porsche are out testing what appears to be a convertible version of the 911 GT3.

We know the automaker is using the GT3 platform for the limited edition 911 Speedster set to debut later this year as part of Porsche's 70th anniversary celebrations, but it's possible there will also be a convertible GT3 in regular production for buyers that miss out on the speedster.

The prototype looks to be based on the tamer GT3 Touring version of the GT3 (shown below), which makes sense for a convertible. Unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show, the Touring package swaps the GT3's fixed rear wing for a more discreet unit, and also swaps the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for a six-speed manual.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package

Enlarge Photo

The powertrain remains the same, though. We're talking a 4.0-liter flat-6 generating 500 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The engine has a 9,000-rpm redline, by the way.

Should a GT3 Touring Cabriolet be in the works, we would expect to see the car on sale either late this year or early next. The price tag will likely be a bit higher than the $144,605 you need to pay for the GT3 Touring coupe.

The car would be one of the last variants of the current 991-series 911. A redesigned model, the 992, is set for a debut early next year.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet spy shots 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet spy shots
The 1,307-horsepower Milan Red is Austria taking on the world The 1,307-horsepower Milan Red is Austria taking on the world
Bugatti reveals more of its Chiron-based Divo hypercar Bugatti reveals more of its Chiron-based Divo hypercar
Porsche Taycan first specs confirmed: over 600 horsepower, 300 miles of range Porsche Taycan first specs confirmed: over 600 horsepower, 300 miles of range
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.