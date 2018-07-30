2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet spy shots

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Engineers from Porsche are out testing what appears to be a convertible version of the 911 GT3.

We know the automaker is using the GT3 platform for the limited edition 911 Speedster set to debut later this year as part of Porsche's 70th anniversary celebrations, but it's possible there will also be a convertible GT3 in regular production for buyers that miss out on the speedster.

The prototype looks to be based on the tamer GT3 Touring version of the GT3 (shown below), which makes sense for a convertible. Unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show, the Touring package swaps the GT3's fixed rear wing for a more discreet unit, and also swaps the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission for a six-speed manual.

2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Touring Package Enlarge Photo

The powertrain remains the same, though. We're talking a 4.0-liter flat-6 generating 500 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. The engine has a 9,000-rpm redline, by the way.

Should a GT3 Touring Cabriolet be in the works, we would expect to see the car on sale either late this year or early next. The price tag will likely be a bit higher than the $144,605 you need to pay for the GT3 Touring coupe.

The car would be one of the last variants of the current 991-series 911. A redesigned model, the 992, is set for a debut early next year.