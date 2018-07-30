Q70 Hybrid dropped from 2019 Infiniti Q70 lineup

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Infiniti Q70 has been with us since 2011, originally arriving as an M.

A successor is planned based on a front-wheel-drive platform with electrification, but the first model based on this platform isn't due until 2021. It means Infiniti's aging products like the Q70 will have to soldier on for a little while longer.

If you're happy to overlook the much better competition, you can pick up a 2019 Infiniti Q70 for $51,295, including destination. That's for a model with 330 horsepower from a 3.7-liter V-6 that's even older than the Q70.

A previous hybrid version of Infiniti's mid-size sedan is no longer part of the lineup. It joins Infiniti's QX60 Hybrid which was added to the automotive graveyard last year. Hybrid fans still keen on an Infiniti can go with the smaller Q50 Hybrid should they desire.

The Q70 still offers a V-8 option, in this case a 5.6-liter V-8 with 420 hp. The engine is not only underwhelming compared to the competition but pricey too. You're looking at prices that start from $64,345, including destination.

Rear-wheel drive and a seven-speed automatic is fitted as standard across the range and all-wheel drive is available. A long-wheelbase option is also available.

All 2019 Q70s come in Luxe trim. It includes a number of premium touches as standard including a 10-speaker Bose audio system, a surround-view camera, leather trim, and proximity sensors front and rear.

