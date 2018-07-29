Hamilton cruises to victory in 2018 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton at the 2018 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Enlarge Photo

There was little to fluster Mercedes-AMG's Lewis Hamilton on Sunday during the 2018 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

After starting the race on pole, Hamilton managed to keep ahead of the field despite the Ferraris looking faster and more controllable throughout the weekend.

Things were a bit more challenging for Hamilton's teammate, Valtteri Bottas, especially toward the end. For much of the race it looked like Bottas would complete a one-two finish for the team, especially after Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel earlier lost second position to Bottas due to a pit stop delay that lasted 4.2 seconds.

But on lap 65 Vettel made a bold move down the outside of Turn 2 by taking the inside line to reclaim second from Bottas, who, in trying to defend his position, ran into the back of Vettel's Ferrari after his wheels locked up and damaged his own front wing in the process.

This also allowed Ferrari's Kimi Räikkönen to slip past Bottas. Vettel would then go on to claim the second podium spot roughly 17 seconds after Hamilton crossed the finish line. Räikkönen claimed the third spot some 20 seconds after the winner.

2018 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Enlarge Photo

Things weren't over for Bottas at this point. With a damaged front wing and extremely worn tires, Bottas attempted to take his Mercedes home in fourth position but Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo put in a challenge at Turn 1 just three laps on. Bottas in the inside of the turn ran wide due to the damage to his car and crashed into the side of Ricciardo. Fortunately for Ricciardo he managed to stay on and finish fourth, which was impressive considering he started the race at 12th.

Bottas was given a 10-second penalty for the second incident (his earlier crash with Vettel was deemed a racing incident) but still maintained fifth position.

Going into the summer break, Hamilton has a clear lead in the 2018 Drivers' Championship with 213 points versus the 189 of Vettel in second and the 146 of Räikkönen in third. Mercedes leads the Constructors' Championship with 345 points versus the 335 of Ferrari and 223 of Red Bull. The next race on the calendar is the Belgian Grand Prix in three weeks.

In other F1 news, it's been revealed that Force India has been placed into bankruptcy protection. A new investor or potential new owner is expected to be named soon, with Canadian fashion billionaire, Lawrence Stroll, father of Williams driver Lance Stroll, believed to be among the suitors.

