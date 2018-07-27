SCG 007, 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 007 Enlarge Photo

This week we saw America's Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus announce plans for its most ambitious car yet. Called the 007, new model is a hypercar that SCG will build and sell to fund a racing program for it in the top class of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

2019 Audi Q3 Enlarge Photo

Audi showed off a redesigned Q3. Due in showrooms early next year, the new Q3 benefits from a sharp look, increased proportions, and loads of tech in the cabin.

2019 Porsche Macan Enlarge Photo

Porsche unveiled an update for its Macan this week. The automaker is holding back most of the details until closer to the market launch later this year, but it's previously said there will improved performance, particularly in the powertrain department.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ during Nürburgring lap record attempt Enlarge Photo

Lamborghini announced that its upcoming Aventador SVJ is now the fastest production car around the Nürburgring. Yes, faster than the Porsche 911 GT2 RS—by more than 2.0 seconds. The new Lambo flagship makes its debut at next month's 2018 Monterey Car Week, though some specs have already surfaced.

2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder, Napa Valley, July 2018 Enlarge Photo

Another Lambo in the headlines this week was the SVJ's little brother, the Huracán Performante. The car has the performance to match some hypercars, and we just took one for a spin. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz has a new compact sedan badged an A-Class. It's due here toward the end of the year and is expected to start at about $30,000. Impressively, it has the lowest coefficient of drag of any car currently in production.

2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition Enlarge Photo

Toyota's 86 spawned a TRD model, and the automaker is calling it the “ultimate performance” version. Just some of its upgrades include Sachs dampers, Brembo brakes, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Sadly, there's no extra power in that list, but that's what tuners are for.

2021 Lexus LC F spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The oft-rumored Lexus LC F was finally spotted this week, albeit in prototype form. The car is still in the early stages of development but you can already spot a number of details in our spy shots, including the signature Lexus F stacked exhaust tips.